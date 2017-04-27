President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his administration’s commitment to overseeing a functional, ICT-driven educational system built to respond to the challenges and evolution of modern science and technology.

In this stead, he also stated that “in the not too distant future, the free WiFi coverage policy will be extended to senior secondary and tertiary institutions nationwide…”

The President assured that his government’s focus is to provide every school and community with ICT infrastructure to keep them in touch with global trends.

This will also equip our youth with the skills that will be necessary for Ghana’s economic transformation, he added.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, when he commissioned his first project, the Akyem Wenchi Educational Circuit Community Information Centre, at Soabe, in the Eastern Region.

In his brief remarks to the gathering, the President noted that his government, as is stated in the NPP’s manifesto of 2016, intends to improve the facilities and the curriculum for ICT education at all levels.

Government also intends to ensure that all teachers have ICT competence, he noted.

“I am delighted, therefore, to commission this project, because it is the first to put into expression the NPP’s commitment on ICT and Education,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“I am certain that this community information centre will have a positive impact on learning in the Akyem Wenchi Educational Circuit, and will increase flexibility so that students can access education, regardless of time and geographical barriers.”

President Akufo-Addo furhter noted that “if a student studying in one of our communities, for example, wishes to find out what the latest technology in electroplating is, his or her problems could be minimized if he or she had an opportunity to use a computer equipped with the services of the internet. This is because a world of rich and abundant knowledge will lay before him or her at the click of an icon on a computer.”

“ICT in education has a multiplier effect, by enhancing learning and providing students with new sets of skills; by reaching students with poor or no access (especially those in rural areas); by facilitating and improving the training of teachers; and by minimizing costs associated with the delivery of traditional instruction.”

To cap this off, President Akufo-Addo revealed that the Ghana Investment Fund For Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has equipped the centre with access to free internet services.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana