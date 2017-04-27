One of Ghana’s athletes hoping to make it to the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, Emmanuel Dasor, says that the government should make funds available for him and his colleagues so they can prepare well for the Championships and other international events.

Dasor is in the United States on scholarship at the Western Kentucky University and he has been participating in various college events as part of his development as an athlete.

Due to a lack of funds, Team Ghana failed to make it to the World Relay Championships in Bahamas held last week and Dasor is calling for more support from the state to prevent a recurrence.

“The main challenge facing us now is financial. We would like to focus on our training and tell the government to help us with our funding.

Without that, we cannot get to the highest stage. When we get to the highest stage, it is all about the government and no one else. We are looking forward to that.”

Dasor is currently running a time of 20. 51 seconds but he needs to run a time of 20.44 seconds to get to the World Championships.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana