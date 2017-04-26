A Screen Printer who collected GH¢8,000.00 from a reverend minister under the pretext of enlisting him into the Ghana Police Service or the Ghana Armed Forces but failed has been convicted to a fine of GH¢3, 600.00.

Henry Kwashie in default would serve nine months in prison.

The court further ordered him to refund the complainant’s GH¢8,000.00 to him.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Adjei said Asamoah Jerry Robert the complainant resides at Odorkor in Accra and the convict lived at Medie near Accra.

ASP Adjei said in the month of January 2015, the complainant received a phone call from the accused who introduced himself as a Police officer of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) stationed at the Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to the prosecutor, the convict made the complainant to believe that he was in the position to assist him to be enlisted into either the Ghana Police Service or Ghana Armed Forces.

The convict demanded and collected cash in the sum of GH¢2,500.00 under the pretext of facilitating the process.

The prosecution said Kwashie further demanded an additional amount of GH¢2,500.00 from the complainant.

According to ASP Adjei, Kwashie then called the complainant that he had completed the process and demanded another GH¢3,000.00 to thank his “security bosses.” The complainant parted with the money.

ASP Adjei said Kwashie after collecting the various monies totalling GH¢8,000.00, switched off his phone and went into hiding.

On March 18, last year, the complainant managed to reach the accused on his phone and lured him to come for additional money to facilitate the process.

The prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police and he was arrested at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Kwashie in his caution statement admitted collecting GH¢6,700.00 from the complainant to enlist him into the Ghana Police Service but the deal was not successful.

The prosecution said when Kwashie was granted Police Enquiry bail to assist in investigations, he went into hiding.

On March 25, 2016, Kwashie’s surety handed him over to the Police stating that he was not ready to stand as surety any longer.

Source: GNA