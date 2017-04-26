A 71-year-old driver, who splashed acid on his son and his eight-year-old granddaughter at Achimota, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

The two victims are said to have suffered severe burns after the attack.

The son had his neck area badly affected by the acid, while the grand-daughter suffered burns on the right eye and cheek.

Michael Kwame Martins, who was being held for causing harm, pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Marian Affoh, and his sentence was deferred to Tuesday, April 25.

Handing the sentence on Tuesday, the court also ordered Martins to pay GH 200 cedis and 100 cedis respectively to the victims.

Prosecuting Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Agnes Boafo, said the complainant, Francis K Martin, is a 38-year-old driver and son of the accused.

They reside in accused’s late father’s house at Achimota, Accra. On April 3, this year at about 9:30 pm, the accused and the complainant had a misunderstanding over soaked clothes placed in a water container located between their doors.

According to the prosecution, the complainant moved the said container to the doorstep of the accused. The content of the container poured on the floor and the complainant left to buy sachet water.

Soon after the complainant returned, the accused without any provocation poured on his son, Francis, some acid, which splashed onto the eight-year-old grand-daughter.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police at Mile Seven, and medical forms were issued to them to seek medical attention.

The accused was arrested and charged before the court.

Source: GNA