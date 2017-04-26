Former Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac has been named as the new coach for Thailand’s national team.

The Serbian coach is set to lead Thailand through their final three Russia 2018 qualifiers.

The War Elephants currently sit bottom of Group B, having picked up just one point so far in Round 3 of Asian qualifying, and are mathematically out of the running to reach their first World Cup.

Predecessor Kiatisuk Senamuang stepped down following their most recent defeat – a 4-0 reverse in Japan.

Rajevac arrives with some impressive World Cup experience under his belt, having led Ghana to within a shoot-out of the South Africa 2010 semi-finals.

Since heading up the Black Stars, he has had a brief spell in charge of the Qatar national team and an ill-fated stint leading Algeria on either side of five years as an instructor and lecturer with the Football Association of Serbia.

His first game in charge will be a friendly away to Uzbekistan on 6 June, before he takes the reins in his first competitive game six days later – a Russia 2018 qualifier with United Arab Emirates.

–

Source: FIFA