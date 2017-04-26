The Ministry of Finance has extended the deadline for some 26,000 public workers who were likely to miss their salaries for this month, to May 3, 2017.

It followsfor an extension of the implementation date to allow them go through the biometric registration by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The Ministry of Finance in a statement last week, directed that the April salaries of 26,589 workers be suspended for failing to comply with a directive asking them to roll onto the biometric system of SSNIT.

The April ending deadline was arrived at after re-scheduling the deadline twice.

But a new directive from the Finance Ministry and copied to Citi Business News said the affected workers have been given a grace period of three more days.

“All those who are legitimate government workers but have not been able to go through the SSNIT biometric registration are required to do so before their salaries will be released to them. Those who go through the registration before 3rd May, 2017 will be paid by 15th May, 2017.”

Meanwhile the Ministry has assured that those workers whose salaries may have been mistakenly blocked would be rectified and paid on the 15th of May.

“Those who have gone through the SSNIT Biometric registration but have been mistakenly blocked can be assured that by the same 15th May, 2017 their salaries will be released to them upon resolution of the errors,” the statement added.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana