Black Stars and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu, has praised Rafael Benitez’s management acumen in guiding the Magpies back to the Premier League after the just a year in the Championship.

Atsu contributed one goal in Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Preston on Monday which sealed their place in the English top flight next season. For observers, Benitez has strengthened his image as a top class manager with the feat and the fans of the team are very appreciative of his efforts in giving the team Premier League football once again.

Christian Atsu spoke highly of Benitez’s capabilities in running the team in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday.

“Benitez is a great human being and he was very supportive of the players. I was really happy because he got all the players involved in matches. That is difficult for most managers to do. However, he made sure each and every player had a part to play and everyone is really happy at that.”

Atsu joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season but it is unclear if the Magpies will ask for a permanent deal or he will return to Chelsea for maybe another loan spell elsewhere.

Newcastle will play against Cardiff City and Barnsley in the final two rounds of the Championships.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana