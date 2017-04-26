The Bawku West Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ordered the District Police Command to arrest of the irate youth who vandalized the party office and some offices of the district assembly yesterday over rumors that Madam Victoria Ayamba was appointed as the District Chief Executive of the area.

The irate youth said, they did not want the appointment of Victoria Ayamba as DCE but rather their best bet Mr. Patrick Ayaaba who is an assembly member for Teshie a suburb of Zebilla.

But in a crunch meeting held by the constituency executives today, described the acts of the irate youth as unacceptable and unanimously ordered the police to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

Bawku West constituency Organizer Mr. Daniel Tampuba told Citi News the decision was take in the best interest of the party and to avoid future occurrences of such impunity.

“The meeting went on successfully, all the executives and security apparatus were present and we unanimously agreed that, the acts that committed were a criminal act and so we have asked the police to investigate the matter and arrest those who committed the acts. We are not going to condole and connive any criminal activity that any party members that will hide behind the masses and say we are party members and so that matter be forgiven, that will not happen.”

“So we have given the police instruction to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book to serve as deterrent to others because the NPP is a party that respect law and order,” Mr. Tampuba stated.

Bawku divisional commander chief superintendent Yao Tettegah disclosed that, police has commenced investigations into the matter and the perpetrators will be brought to book.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana