36 of the 212 persons named by President Akufo-Addo to occupy the vacant positions of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the country are women.

This represents only 17% of the total list announced by the Minister for Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama in Accra today [Wednesday].

The Brong Ahafo Region had the most number of women appointees followed by the Greater Accra Region, with 6 and 5 women respectively to occupy the position.

President Akufo-Addo ahead of his election to office, gave assurances that he would appoint more female appointees to serve in his government as a way of encouraging women participation in the governance process.

His New Patriotic Party (NPP) election 2016 manifesto promised to appoint at least thirty percent (30%) of women into public office positions.

Out of the 37 substantive and regional ministers named by the President, only 10 of them, representing 27% females.

See the breakdown of the list of women appointed as MMDCEs below:

Ashanti region

Martina Appiah-Nyantakyi – Ahafo Ano North

Beatrice Serwah Derkyi – Ejisu-Juaben

Mary Boatemaa Marfo – Sekyere East

Catherine Reckling – Sekyere South

Brong-Ahafo region

Mary Okone – Banda

Mary Ameyaa – Dormaa West

Gifty Akosa Arthur – Nkoranza North

Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa – Nkoranza South

Evelyn Ama Kum-Richardson – Sunyani East

Charity Foriwaa Dwommoh – Tain

Central region

Felicia Aba Hagan – Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese

Justina Marigold Assan – Agona West

Eastern region

Florence Governor – Ayensuano

Comfort Asante – New Juaben

Margaret Darko – Suhum

Greater Accra region

Sarah Dugbakie Pobee – Ada East

Janet Tulasu Mensah – Ga East

Gladys Mann Dedey – La Dade Kotopon

Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi – La Nkwantanang Madina

Adjeley Twum Gyamrah – Ledzokuku-Kwowor

Northern region

Alele Veronica Heming – Bole

Mariama Iddrisu – Sagnarigu

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu – Savelugu-Nanton

Hajia Amama Ayibu – Tolon

Upper East region

Victoria Ayamba – Bawku East

Agnes Anamoo – Nabdam

Zubeiru Abdulair – Pusiga

Upper West region

Nadi Sanda Imoro – Daffiama Bussie Issa

Katherine Lankono – Nadowli

Christine Bonbbanye-Amadu – Jirapa

Volta region

Josephine Ohene Boateng – Adaklu

Millicent Kabuki Carboo – Biakoye

Ella Boateng – South Dayi

Western region

Henrietta Mary Eyison – Ahanta West

Martha Kwayie Manu – Juaboso

Helena Appiah – Wasa Amenfi West

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana