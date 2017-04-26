36 of the 212 persons named by President Akufo-Addo to occupy the vacant positions of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the country are women.
This represents only 17% of the total list announced by the Minister for Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama in Accra today [Wednesday].
The Brong Ahafo Region had the most number of women appointees followed by the Greater Accra Region, with 6 and 5 women respectively to occupy the position.
President Akufo-Addo ahead of his election to office, gave assurances that he would appoint more female appointees to serve in his government as a way of encouraging women participation in the governance process.
His New Patriotic Party (NPP) election 2016 manifesto promised to appoint at least thirty percent (30%) of women into public office positions.
Out of the 37 substantive and regional ministers named by the President, only 10 of them, representing 27% females.
See the breakdown of the list of women appointed as MMDCEs below:
Ashanti region
Martina Appiah-Nyantakyi – Ahafo Ano North
Beatrice Serwah Derkyi – Ejisu-Juaben
Mary Boatemaa Marfo – Sekyere East
Catherine Reckling – Sekyere South
Brong-Ahafo region
Mary Okone – Banda
Mary Ameyaa – Dormaa West
Gifty Akosa Arthur – Nkoranza North
Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa – Nkoranza South
Evelyn Ama Kum-Richardson – Sunyani East
Charity Foriwaa Dwommoh – Tain
Central region
Felicia Aba Hagan – Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese
Justina Marigold Assan – Agona West
Eastern region
Florence Governor – Ayensuano
Comfort Asante – New Juaben
Margaret Darko – Suhum
Greater Accra region
Sarah Dugbakie Pobee – Ada East
Janet Tulasu Mensah – Ga East
Gladys Mann Dedey – La Dade Kotopon
Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi – La Nkwantanang Madina
Adjeley Twum Gyamrah – Ledzokuku-Kwowor
Northern region
Alele Veronica Heming – Bole
Mariama Iddrisu – Sagnarigu
Hajia Ayishetu Seidu – Savelugu-Nanton
Hajia Amama Ayibu – Tolon
Upper East region
Victoria Ayamba – Bawku East
Agnes Anamoo – Nabdam
Zubeiru Abdulair – Pusiga
Upper West region
Nadi Sanda Imoro – Daffiama Bussie Issa
Katherine Lankono – Nadowli
Christine Bonbbanye-Amadu – Jirapa
Volta region
Josephine Ohene Boateng – Adaklu
Millicent Kabuki Carboo – Biakoye
Ella Boateng – South Dayi
Western region
Henrietta Mary Eyison – Ahanta West
Martha Kwayie Manu – Juaboso
Helena Appiah – Wasa Amenfi West
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana