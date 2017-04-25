Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Pius Enam Hadzide says they are keen to help Kwesi Appiah to become a success in his second spell with the Black Stars.

Appiah, who was reappointed as the Black Stars coach earlier this month, was reported to have lacked support from the previous government in his first stint with the team.

“The sports ministry (Government) is ever ready to help coach Kwesi Appiah to succeed as we did to other foreign coaches,” he told Kumasi-based OTEC FM.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to be unveiled in the coming days but the former Al Khartoum coach has already hit the ground running after watching two local games over the weekend- the games between Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals on Saturday and the game between Hearts and Sporting Mirren on Sunday.

–

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana