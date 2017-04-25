Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been urged not to use violence to oppose President Akufo-Addo choice of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

Ahead of the announcement, some groups in various parts of the country have given strong indications they will resist appointees of a certain caliber who they believe would not serve their interest.

But the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen said the supporters must respect the President’s decision.

He said all party members must be willing to accept the president decisions.

“If every member of the party will adopt the posture of my good self, you’ll realize that ever since the nomination of this MMDCE thing started, I have kept a very low profile. Low profile in the sense that I have not involved myself actively in the issue of whoever becomes MMDCE…For whoever is selected or nominated as the MMDCE, I think that we should not be seen to be quarrelling over it,” he said.

It is feared that some groups who are aggressively lobbying for their preferred choice of MMDCE may cause chaos if the president appoints a candidate other than theirs.

President Akufo-Addo, who has the constitutional mandate of naming MMDCEs, is expected to announce the final list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive appointees on Wednesday [April 26, 2017].

In a related development a group, calling itself the Concerned Youth of Atiwa, demonstrated on Tuesday to put pressure on President Akufo-Addo, to appoint a District Chief Executive (DCE) from Atiwa East, to represent the Atiwa District in the Eastern Region.

The group, numbering about 200, marched through the principal streets of Anyinam, with placards indicating their unpreparedness to have a DCE from Atiwa West.

According to the spokesperson for the group, Dr. Samuel Ofori, all previous DCE appointees over the last 16 years, hailed from Atiwa West, and so the group believes that the new government must endeavor to appoint one from Atiwa East this time.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana