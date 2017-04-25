The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has urged government institutions to consider purchasing Kantanka vehicles manufactured in the country by Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo for their office use.

The Okyenhene, head of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, is of the view that purchasing made in Ghana cars by Kantanka group of companies will not only provide jobs, but will encourage others to also unearth their God-given talents.

He said, “government must purchase some of the Kantanka vehicles for institutions such as the Police Service, Fire Service, Immigration Service among others to use, instead of purchasing foreign cars which are of a higher value like importing land cruisers at between $ 140,000 and $ 150,000.”

The Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin made this statement at a short handing over ceremony at Kyebi, when the Kantanka Automobile company delivered a customized four-wheel drive to him at his palace.

The Okyenhene, who purchased the vehicle at the cost of $35,000, commended the founder, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo, for his consistency in using technology to change lives in the country.

“I have always admired Apostle Sarfo for his ingenuity especially in the area of agriculture, I love the way he has manufactured tools and other farming equipment which helps a lot of farmers to cultivate their lands. I always say that government needs to seek his depth of knowledge if they want to tackle the agriculture sector. This car is of good quality, very spacious and I will not allow anyone not even my driver to touch the steering wheel, I will drive it myself.”

The CEO of Kantanka group of companies, Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka Jnr., pleaded with government to give the company a tax waiver to be able to manufacture products at affordable prices for Ghanaians.

“Giving us a waiver on tax will not only make our cars affordable, but it will provide employment to a lot of unemployed Ghanaian youth as the demand for our cars will increase which will then also make us expand and employ more hands”

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana