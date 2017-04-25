The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed today [Tuesday], met with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency Chairmen in Tamale ahead of the official announcement of the final list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees.

It is expected that, the much-awaited final list, could be announced on Wednesday, April 27, 2017, and it is anticipated that there could be chaos in some parts of the Northern Region.

This informed the Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed’s emergency meeting with the party leaders to avert any untoward situation.

Already, there are early warning signals of possible rejection of some of the President’s nominees if those preferred by some party members are not nominated.

Some of the identified hotspots are Tolon, Savelugu, Zabzugu and Daboya Mankarigu districts, where some NPP supporters earlier accused the constituency executives of not doing due diligence during the shortlisting of applicants.

Out of the 26 district assemblies in the Northern Region, the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly is the only area that has a confirmed MCE in the person of Iddrisu Musah Superior.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonlie.com/Ghana