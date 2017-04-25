Members of the Coalition of Unemployed Bonded Diploma Nurses in Ghana have threatened to March to the Flagstaff House if they are not given clearance to work at the various health institutions in the country.

According to them, they will carry out the threat if their three day protest at the Ministry of Health fails to yield any positive result.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the aggrieved nurses Padmore Agyekum noted that the Health Minister has failed to heed their demands and therefore they will call on President Akufo-Addo for urgent action.

“We want to have a feel of the clearance before we leave this place. We will be here for three days and on the fourth day we will go to our father, the president and complain to him. We know that he is a man of his words and he will listen to us. So on the fourth day we will go to the president and plead with him.”

The protest by the Coalition of Unemployed Bonded Diploma Nurses began on Monday.

The nurses are demanding clearance and positing from the Finance Ministry, two years after they completed their programme at the various nursing training colleges.

–

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana