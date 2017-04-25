iSpace, a technology and creative hub, has groomed 33 young people who pitched their business ideas in a presentation over the weekend.

Mr Josiah Eyison, Founder of iSpace, said the hub trained people, especially young women who wanted to be entrepreneurs, but lack the technology and resources to start up their businesses.

“We provide resources for people who want to start off their businesses to become entrepreneurs. We offer training in business development and technology. We refine business ideas into real businesses by making available a conducive stage for start ups to grow,” he said.

Mr Eyison added that, iSpace is also responsible for funding the launch of the business, buying a website domain for advertisement of products and also register the various businesses for participants since “money is usually the headache for most people to start up their businesses”.

“iSpace is a locally owned hub in Ghana and run by Ghanaians so we understand our community and try to find solutions that would best curb these problems especially when it comes to technology and women”.

“I believe that to end poverty you have to equip women. Technology is not a physical thing but mental and women should be the ones to do it better that’s why we are unlocking women in technology,” he explained.

“So far we have thirty-three people pitching their businesses out of which twenty-eight are women,” he noted.

Sabena Adams, a participant, said she was amazed by the support given them by Ispace, saying, “iSpace has been really helpful through training and coaching and today I get to pitch my business idea and I’m very happy.”

“My business is to promote Moslem women who do not have a balance between their faith and social life. I want the Moslem woman to understand how to blend her dressing and still be that religious woman and a regular woman any day.”

Salma Mohammed, another participant also expressed her gratitude to iSpace for the opportunity to make her long nurtured business dream almost become a reality.

She also urged young people to join in the technology world to achieve their business dreams “If you have a business idea and don’t know how to go about it, iSpace is the best place for you to make that dream a reality so come join us,” she said.

Source: GNA