The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has revealed that the ultimatum given businessman, Ibrahim Mahama to pay close to GHc 12 million was because two of his companies flouted the agreed payment plan.

The companies in question are MBG Limited and Holman Brothers with the former expected to pay some GHc 800, 000 monthly and the latter pay GHc 192, 000 a month.

But in an interview with TV3, the Head of GRA’s Communications and Public Relations, Assistant Commissioner Robert Mensah disclosed that “the banks to which the checks were issued [from MBG Limited and Holman Brothers] indicated that those accounts had been blocked.”

“For the first two months, we were expecting payment of up to about GHc 2 million but we realised that they have reneged on the contract we have signed with them.”

Mr. Mensah further hinted of possible prosecution saying, “within the next two weeks, they should now pay all the indebted. The law gives us the mandate to not only take the duty but also to prosecute.”

Ibrahim Mahama owed over GHc 24 million

This indication from the GRA gives some meaning to comments by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, who said Mr. Mahama owed about GHc 2 million and not the about-GHc 12 million demanded.

Mr. George also said Mr. Mahama was owed over GHc 24 million by the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways for work done on roads in the northern Ghana.

The Ningo Prampram MP explained that the amount was for duties on equipment brought into the country to execute the road projects.

The arrangement in place was to see the duties deducted from the payment made for the road projects the equipment was brought in for.

Witch hunt against Ibrahim Mahama

Meanwhile, the National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams condemned the Economic and Organised Crimes Office’s (EOCO) handling of the case alleging a witch hunt.

Mr. Adams said persons like Ibrahim Mahama, who have contributed to bettering Ghana, must not be put through, what he descibed as, intimidating and humiliating situations.

By: Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana