A Circuit Court in Accra has ordered the arrest of a Reggae/Hi-life Artiste for failing to appear before it in a £25,000 stealing case.

When the matter was called, M.C. Morinton Kobby, otherwise known as Emperor Messiah, who is alleged to have absconded with the said money, could not be found, hence prosecution prayed the court for an arrest warrant.

Ignatius Mensah Opoku, a businessman, and uncle of the musician, who is also standing trial with him in the matter, had earlier on pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and stealing of £25,000 (127, 925 cedis) belonging to one Deborah Kyerewa.

The court presided over by Mrs Marian Affoh has admitted Opoku to bail in the sum of GHC128,000 with three sureties.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alex Odonkor, told the court that, the complainant, Deborah Kyerewa, is unemployed and resides at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Opoku resides at Bortiano, Accra. Earlier this year, the complainant and his brother Godwin Yeboah visited their friend in Dubai.

DSP Odonkor said during the visit, their friend decided to transfer money to the complainant for a business in Ghana.

However, the two did not have any foreign account to facilitate the transfer of the money.

Based on this, DSP Odonkor said on December 12, last year, the complainant’s brother contacted another friend in Ghana to find out from him whether he has a foreign account, but the said friend did not have a foreign account and contacted Opoku who provided his Access Bank account number 033-0064826452 at Kasoa to them.

According to DSP Odonkor, the said account number was forwarded to the complainant in Dubai.

On December 14, last year, the complainant’s friend transferred £25,000 pounds into the account provided. On the same night the complainant and her brother returned to Ghana.

On their arrival, Opoku asked the complainant to give him detailed information of the sender to enable him start processing the documents to withdraw the money.

He said Opoku then led the complainant and some witnesses to Kasoa to withdraw the money. On reaching a section of the road at Kasoa, the accused introduced Kobby to the complainant as his nephew and the one processing the document for him at the bank.

The prosecution said Opoku assured the complainant not to fear and that he Opoku should be held responsible in case anything negative happened.

The Prosecutor said Kobby informed the complainant that the Manager of the bank at Kasoa had assured them they could withdraw the money the following day.

On December 16, last year, Kobby informed the complainant that the bank manager said the money could only be withdrawn at the Osu branch of the bank.

Opoku, the complainant, and witness, therefore, proceeded to the Osu branch and met with Kobby to withdraw the money.

DSP Odonkor said while the complainant, Opoku, and the witness were waiting, unknowingly to them, Kobby withdrew the money and left.

After waiting for some time, the complainant insisted Opoku should withdraw the money since the account belongs to him.

When Opoku called Kobby on his phone, his phone was switched off. When checks were made at the bank, an official of the bank informed them that Kobby had withdrawn the money that afternoon.

Prosecution said Opoku then informed the complainant that he did not own the account and rather the account belonged to Kobby.

After failing to take the complainant to his nephew Kobby, prosecution said the complainant handed Opoku over to the Police.

Kyerewa has begun testifying before the court.

Source: GNA