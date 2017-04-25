A team of Police officers, led by the Police Director-General of Operations, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has visited the scenes of the double murder at Nkonya Ahenkro and Nkonya Tayi on a fact-finding mission.

The team was delegated by the Inspector-General of Police, and was accompanied by the Crime Scene Management Team from the CID Headquarters, Accra, which processed the crime scenes for further investigation.

On arrival at Nkonya Ahenkro, COP Yohuno and his men were briefed about the entire situation, and assured of calm by the Commander of the joint Police and Military Task-Force enforcing law in the area.

He added that, the Task-Force was doing everything possible, including intensive patrol, dialogue with the chiefs and opinion leaders of the two communities, and public education to ensure that the prevailing peace is sustained.

COP Yohuno expressed the condolence of the Police Administration to the bereaved families, and assured the people of Alavanyo and Nkonya of their neutrality in dealing with the situation.

“We do not side with any faction in this conflict. Our main purpose is that, there should be peace so that everybody can go about his or her normal duties. There is no winner when there is conflict.”

“What we are telling the people in Nkonya and Alavanyo is that, they have promised Ghanaians not to fight again, and they should hold to their pledge and their promises and make sure they bring development to this area.”

“We will make sure that all the people behind this murder will be brought to book. All that we need from the people is for them to volunteer information. We need time to investigate. We need time to get the perpetrators of this crime. So let those who have information come forward, volunteer information to police, and they will be rewarded accordingly,” COP Yohuno said.

By Gratham Macintosh/citifmonline.com/Ghana