Some operatives of National Security have reportedly stormed the residence of former Minister for Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, to retrieve some vehicles they believe belong to the state, the former Minister has revealed.

In an interview with Citi News’ Umaru Sanda Amadu, the Odododiodoo legislator said the situation has left his wife, who is currently the only occupant of the house distraught.

While expressing shock over the development, Nii Lante Vandepuye denied being in possession of a state vehicle.

According to him, the only vehicles currently in the house, were ones he purchased from a public auction some four years ago and another; which is an official vehicle he used while serving as minister in the former government, but bought it before he left office.

He said he has documents to prove his ownership of the vehicles.

“I’m not in Ghana now. I’m in the UK for a short holiday. I just had a call from my wife that four vehicles are parked in front of the house and they said they are from national security, the BNI and confiscated cars committee, and that they have instructions that there are about 3 government vehicles in my house so they are coming for them. My wife asked them for their warrant, they didn’t have the warrant so she refused them entry. So 2 of the vehicles left, leaving 2, and they said they are going to secure a warrant and they will be back,” he said.

“If I have state vehicles in my possession, the state can use any other power under its jurisdiction to ask me to surrender. Why would you have to send security and armed men to the house? Two policemen have weapons, and the others are BNI officers with a pistol around their waist,” he added.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye insisted that, he made the full payment for the state vehicle and completed all the relevant processes to transfer ownership to him.

“The only vehicle I have which used to belong to the state, has been sold to me when we were leaving office. I bought it and paid for it, a Toyota Avensis. I used it when I was a deputy minister and a minister. The process started in December, and ended before we left office in January, but I finally got all the documentations somewhere at the end of January and also I didn’t have all the money to pay the customs so when I finally got the money, I paid the customs duty and got the clearance and everything before I re-registered the vehicle between February and March 2017,” he said.

“I paid over GH¢30,000 as the value and when we had paid that amount of money, we were told to pay duty to the GRA and that one too was done, about GH¢29,000 in all, about ¢GH50,000 I paid on that vehicle,” he added.

But in a subsequent interview on Eyewitness News from the UK, Mr. Vandepuye said the remaining two vehicles the alleged BNI officers came in, has left his house.

He said he had confirmation that the officers left his house after they had been instructed by the District Police Commander to leave the premises since they did not have a warrant.

Meanwhile, the MP has said he will lodge a formal complaint at the Police station to have the issue investigated.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana