A Local Governance analyst, George Kyei-Baffour, says the failure of the President to appoint substantive Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), is having a toll on the administration of the various assemblies.

Mr. Kyei-Baffour opined that, President Nana Akufo-Addo should have been bounded by some timelines to nominate MMDCEs.

MMDCEs are nominated by the President pursuant to Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act 1993, Act 462.

“This country is governed within the framework of a constitution and in article 243 (1), the prerogative is granted to the President, but unfortunately for us, we did not attach any timelines to the appointments, more especially when we are in a transition period.”

“When it happened in 2001, it took a longer period. When it happened in 2009, again, it took a longer period,” the analyst noted.

Gov’t missed March 2017 deadline

In March 2017, the government had assured that the appointments of MMDCEs will be made by the end of that month.

This was soon followed by President Akufo-Addo nominating four Metropolitan Chief Executives for Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale, who were approved by their respective assemblies.

They are Iddrisu Musah, also known as Musa Superior, who is headed for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, a former Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NPP for Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony K.K Sam, also a former Western Regional Secretary of the NPP for Sekondi/Takoradi, and Osei Assibey Antwi for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

However, 212 persons are yet to be nominated for the remaining assemblies a month after the government deadline.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama disclosed to Citi News that the Akufo-Addo administration had finished the vetting of prospective MMDCEs at the regional level, and was validating them at the national level.

By: Franklin Badu Jr/citifmonline.com/Ghana