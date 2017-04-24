Opinionated Ghanaian artiste, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus, has questioned the credibility of music awards that exclude dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shattawale.

“Music awards without Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale, is that one too an awards night?” he posted on his Facebook timeline.

Even though he did not mention any particular awards scheme, most people have inferred from his post that it is directed at the Vodafone’s Ghana Music Awards which has a feud with the dancehall artiste.

The Shatta-Charter Feud

In 2014, Shattawale recorded a video in which he made disparaging remarks about Charter House, the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, calling them thieves.

The organizers demanded an unqualified apology through the same medium Shattawale used to insult them, else they excluded him from the award whose image they claimed he had denigrated in the video.

In absence of the public apology, the artiste has since not been part of the awards. Shattawale had later intimated that he was no longer interested in the award and should not be nominated.

Most music fans have suggested that the two parties find a way of resolving their differences so Shattawale becomes part of the VGMA.

Shattawale, who is currently one of the biggest music acts in Ghana, is out with ‘Ayoo’ and ‘Taking Over’ which are already topping music charts across the length of breadth of the country.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana