Asante Kotoko got through to the Round of 32 but they needed penalties to put away Bekwai Youth Academy at the Gyamfi Park.

The match ended 1-1 after Jawu Thomas scored a 94th-minute equaliser to cancel Kwame Boateng’s goal in the 46th minute.

The tie went into the shootout and Kotoko prevailed 3-1.

Hearts of Oak made it to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Sporting Mirren at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians took the lead in the 25th minute through Anthony Nimo but they were pegged back when Mirren’s Jewel Arthur scored the equaliser in the 36th minute.

The two teams went at it but it was Hearts who found the winning goal in the 53rd minute through Patrick Razak.

Bechem United beat Young Apostles 2-0 while AshantiGold’s poor league form followed them into the cup after they lost 3-1 on penalties to Asokwa Deportivo. The match ended 1-1.

Bolga All Stars beat RTU 3-2 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Heart of Lions went past NADM FC 4-0, Eleven Wonders were 2-0 winners over Aduana Stars, Emmanuel FC stunned Tema Youth 1-0, and WAFA beat Alke FC 2-0.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana