Ghana’s Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi has hinted in an interview with Kasapa FM’s Fiifi Banson of a new music project he is embarking on to help curb the ‘galamsey’ menace.

The former chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) acknowledged the harmful effects of ‘galamsey’ activities, hence his move to collaborate with some other musicians to help arrest the situation.

“The issue of ‘galamsey’ and how it was handled, for some of us, we started speaking against it long ago but these days we have now noticed that other organisations have also joined in the campaign. In my own little way as a singer, I have put together lyrics and will help fight against the illegal practices in the country with a song which will feature other top musicians,” Kojo Antwi told Fiifi Banson.

Kojo Antwi further disclosed that the new song to be released soon will feature known young musicians such as Stonebwoy, other legendary artistes and any other artiste who wants to be on board for this project.

“I’ll facilitate to get the studio to record the song since it’s my own initiative and I’ve not sought for support from anyone but I believe that once we get the recordings ready we may seek the assistance of the media. I don’t want it to look like a publicity stunt that we (Musicians) want to publicise ourselves so I’m treading carefully,” Mr. Antwi noted.

Recently, media houses including Citi FM and pressure group OccupyGhana have launched serious campaigns to help stop ‘galamsey.’

The Citi FM #StopGalamseyNow campaign, for example, is predicated on these five core mandates:

The total cessation of all small and medium scale mining for a period of six months

The cessation of the issuance of new mining licences for a year

The reclassification of mining categories to reflect the use of new/larger equipment

The allowance of water bodies to regenerate their natural ecology

Tree planting and a land reclamation project

In tandem with these calls by the media and pressure groups, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu has also given illegal miners within the country an ultimatum to halt their activities.

Even though people have lauded Kojo Antwi for his plans, some entertainment critics have charged the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to collectively release a music project in this regard, just as they do when some public figures pass away.

They have also admonished other creative artists like poets, movie makers and others to join the campaign with various forms of arts work.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana