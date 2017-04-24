The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has rejected allegations that he influenced the suspension of the traditional leaders of Alavanyo and Nkonya from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs following the death of two persons at Nkonya.

“It is important to stress that, the government has no hand in the suspension of the chiefs,” Dr. Letsa stated in a Citi News interview.

“It was a decision taken by the Regional House of Chiefs. What I can say is that, maybe there was an agreement between the House of Chiefs and the chiefs, and the House felt that maybe, agreements have not been honoured. But that is only speculation,” the minister added.

Dr. Letsa further explained that, chiefs must take more responsibility and must “be more committed and bring all their people under control and they must mobilize the community to expose all the criminals that are taking advantage of this [tension between Nkonya and Alavanyo] because as far as we are concerned, it is a criminal matter.”

In the meantime, the police, military and personnel from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), are on the ground to avert any further violence, according to the Minister.

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs suspended indefinitely, the Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers of Nkonya and Alavanyo for their inability to maintain peace between the two traditional areas, following a shooting incident that left two people dead on Wednesday.

Though the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Samuel Ahiave Dzamesi, has supported the decision of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, the Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers are unhappy about the decision, saying they should not be held responsible for the criminal acts of a few.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana