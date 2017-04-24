Groupe Nduom, the parent company of GN Bank and Gold Coast Fund Management has announced that customer deposits at the companies are safe in spite of a fire disaster that razed the offices of the two companies on Saturday.

It said the company will open for business on Monday to enable customers transaction regular business.

A Saturday evening fire that engulfed the subsidiary companies on the premises of the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, North Ridge in Accra took the combined efforts of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Fire Department of the Ghana Air Force to douse, after more than 4 hours of battle.

But a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Affairs of Groupe Nduom, Richmond Keelson on Sunday said, efforts have been made to ensure the subsidiary companies resume operation as soon as possible.

“Following the fire that swept through a section of the Regency Hotel yesterday, disaster recovery procedures have been activated. As a result, GN Bank, Gold Coast Fund Management and Amansan Television (ATV) that were based at the hotel will open for business tomorrow,” it said.

The statement said, “ATV in particular will begin broadcasting early evening today. Our cherished customers are respectfully requested to go the old Gold Coast compound right next to the Regency to transact business. GN Bank’s ATM at the Regency is working and available for use.”

It also added that “All customer funds are safe. All vaults have been recovered intact.”

Meanwhile, the company will hold an interactive session for its customers on Monday about the development.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

