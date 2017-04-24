First Call Ltd, a company that is into vehicle breakdown assistance and towing services, has launched its mobile app to help in the provision of its services in Accra and Tema.

The app, ‘First Call Rescue Me, will help in the delivery of services like roadside assistance, accident assistance, and other ancillary services.

These services are provided at any time of the day in the two areas. Should a car condition be critical, the company provides 24-hour towing services which can also be accessed via the mobile app.

Services provided by First Call Ltd are in 3 packages: basic, essential and premium. To register for this service, customers must visit www.firstcallgh.com.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana