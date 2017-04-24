The President of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom believes more urgency on the part of relevant state institutions could have lessened the damage caused by the fire that ravaged parts of his Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra.

In a Facebook post, he suggested the need for reforms with respect to the attitude of these state institutions in the face of similar disasters.

“I have a heavy heart because though accidents do happen, this fire should not have caused so much damage and destruction. We have a lot to do to reform our state institutions and attitude to working with urgency when we are confronted with problems.”

It took the combined efforts of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Fire Department of the Ghana Air Force more than three hours to contain the fire which started around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be known, the company said initial information it gathered indicates a spark of fire from an air-conditioning unit led to the unfortunate incident.

Dr. Nduom’s Facebook post also lauded his staff for the role they played in overcoming the fire saying, “we have an amazing team of management and staff. The teamwork they have demonstrated to ensure that the Regency Hotel fire challenge is overcome quickly has been wonderful to observe. They are living the Spiritual Guidance we teach all our employees.”

“I am grateful to government officials, friends, politicians from all political parties, religious leaders, businessmen and women and others for their encouragement and concerns,” the post added.

GN Bank open for business

GN Bank, Gold Coast Securities, Amansan TV and Business Television Africa were ravaged by fire on Saturday evening but Mr. Nduom indicated that some level normalcy has returned to these businesses.

“First Digital TV is back on air and ATV and BTA are broadcasting. The affected GN Bank and Gold Coast Fund Management branches will be open today [Monday] for business next door. Our customers’ funds and data are safe. Our disaster recovery procedures have worked well. We are awake to the need to continuously take preventive measures to protect life and property.”

The guest rooms and conference facilities of the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel itself were not affected by the fire.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana