The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed confidence in the newly appointed Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Samuel Yaw Annor, to improve the scheme which is in a critical condition.

He made this known when Dr. Annor and other functionaries of the NHIA paid a courtesy call on him during the observation of Awukudae at the Manhyia Palace last Wednesday.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu expressed appreciation for the visit, and admonished Dr. Annor to keep faith with Ghanaians and work hard to meet their expectations.

He conveyed his hope in the new leadership of the NHIA to manage the health insurance scheme to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Accompanying the Chief Executive, were Prof. Adu-Gyamfi and some directors of the scheme in the Ashanti Region.

Dr. Annor was at the Manhyia Palace to seek the blessing and support of Manhyia Palace in implementing the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NHIS is currently in a critical situation and owes its service providers arrears of over One billion Ghana Cedis.

Dr. Annor was appointed in March 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to replace Nathaniel Otoo who resigned in February.

Dr. Annor is a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist and a partner of Lister Hospital.

He is the General Manager of the Birim Oil Mill, an oil palm factory at Kade in the Kwaebibrem district of the Eastern Region.

He was also the first Board Chairman of Ghana Airport Company Limited in 2007.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana