Two persons have been arrested by the Police for allegedly robbing and killing a Chinese national.

The District Commander of the Baatsona Police Command, Chief Superintendent Felix Cosmos, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said the crime was committed earlier this month.

The Chinese, a businessman resident at Sakumono near Tema, was killed by the two who were workers in his [the deceased’s] company.

“On 12th April, 2017, at about 8:00pm, the deceased, who happens to be Chinese National, Ren Guan Fa, is about 50 years old, and an engineer of a company in Accra. He closed from work about 8.30, and went to his house around Sakumono. The following day at about 7.30pm, he was found dead in his bath house. A report was made to the police; so on the 15 of April, 2017, based on our intelligence, we arrested one suspect called Ekow Korsah, a 23-year-old foreman of that same company, and during interrogation of the suspect, he initially denied knowledge of the death of the Chinese man.”

“We did a further probe and went to search his residence. There we discovered and retrieved a Huawei P8 smartphone together with its charger which was later on identified by the brother of the deceased that it belonged to the deceased so based on the discovery of this, the suspect broke down and confessed to having committed the crime and he mentioned one Michael Mensah also a 22-year-old worker.”

The Police are still investigating the issue further, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the businessman, and why his Ghanaian employees undertook the action.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana