The US government has announced measures to partner Ghana intensify fight against cybercrime in the country.

Cybercrime is a major problem confronting financial institutions in the country.

Speaking to Citi Business News on the matter, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Robert Jackson said enhanced collaboration between the US and Ghana government would help end all forms of cybercrime.

“Cybercrime is one of the three biggest area that we are targeting right now and it’s the newest area. There are a lot of 419 scams as they are called, which used to originate mainly in Nigeria[but] are actually starting here and we have seen tax fraud, identity theft among others,” he said.

“There is a single person we have identified is being sought here by the polic in Ghana and he is responsible for more than twenty five million dollars which is more than one hundred million cedis in extortion from victims so this is an area where we believe that our two governments working together can really make a difference” he disclosed.

Mr Jackson spoke to Citi Business News at the sidelines of the grand opening of the West African Regional Training Centre.

The Center is focused on combating transnational organized crime and building criminal justice sector capacity in ECOWAS member states.

The Center would bring together local and international stakeholders to implement training programs targeting shared security challenges among various countries.

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana