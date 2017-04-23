The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has joined the fight against illegal mining popularly known to as “galamsey” and have called for drastic actions to eliminate the menace.

According to the Council, the practice threatens the survival of the future generation if not given the needed attention and checked.

Many communities in Ghana are currently suffering the negative effects of galamsey which has left most of Ghana’s fresh water poisonous. Thousands of acres of fertile farmlands have also been destroyed as a result of. Although Ghana’s laws are clear on illegal mining, the activity has been allowed to continue for more than two decades.

Citi FM has been at the forefront of media advocacy and crusade for action against the illegal activity.

The station has among other things petitioned parliament to act to stop the illegal activity.

The government in reaction to the massive campaign also being carried out by a Media coalition has commenced a major operation to rid communities of galamsey activities to save the country’s lands and water resources from further pollution.

But according to the General Secretary of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Apostle Samuel Antwi, more has to be done to completely address the menace.

In a Citi News interview, he said, “we must continue the fight. All of us; the media has a role to play. They should continue what they have started. The Church also have a role, we appeal to Pastors to continue to preach, talk about it from the Pulpit and sensitive the people to fight against it,” he said.

He added that the incident of illegal mining in the country was a national security threat that needed the involvement of all stakeholders.

“In the end, everybody in Ghana must be concerned and must fight against it. We consider it seriously as a national threat, it is more of a security issue now because the future of this country is at stake,” he said.

In a related development, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu has urged illegal miners to take advantage of the numerous opportunities offered by the government under the Multilateral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP) to make a living.

He said the MMIP, a five-year initiative adopted by the Ministry, embodies a livelihood empowerment project for the miners that will engage the illegal miners and the youth in tree planting activities to reclaim the lands that had been destroyed through mining.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana