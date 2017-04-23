President of policy think tank, Franklin Cudjoe has ridiculed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) supposed achievements announced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the government’s first 100 days in office.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia last Monday explained that they have so far made 103 achievements since they took over the administration of the state on January 7, 2017.

But Franklin Cudjoe while contributing to discussions onon Saturday mocked the supposed 103 achievements and said it should have been consolidated to only 25.

“There is one that said they cut sod for the National Cathedral. You guys kept telling the NDC that cutting sod was not an achievement. To be fair, this should have been reduced to 25. It should have been 25 consolidated. It should have been consolidated around the economy because in 100 days really, you couldn’t have done that much. The 100 things could have been consolidated to 25.”

He however commended government for its handling of the economy saying “I think that they are on track economically.”

We did not make any promises for 100 days

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while speaking at a town hall encounter organised by Accra-based Joy FM, said they have delivered beyond expectation, even though they did not tie any promises to their first hundred days in office.

“We did not make any promises for 100 days; we made promises for what we wanted to deliver to Ghana during our term in office. Notwithstanding that, the government, under the leadership of what I can say is our workaholic President, can point to some significant achievements in these last 100 days.”

Akufo-Addo’s 100 days performance satisfactory

Franklin Cudjoe had earlier described as satisfactory President Akufo-Addo’s performance over the last 100 days.

Speaking to Citi News after screening a documentary produced by the think tank Franklin Cudjoe explained that “what we did was to essentially look at the highlights of some of the important issues –economy, health, energy education, and some other sectors as well.”

“So for us, it was more or less setting the pace to understand the policy design that would encourage the government to realize its visions and promises. We’ve moved away from trying to grade the performance even though it’s very easy to do. If you ask me, I would have said that it’s satisfactory,” he added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

