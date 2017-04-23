Lady Gaga and Prince William have made plans to meet in October to discuss how they can tackle mental illness.

The ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker has been invited by the 34-year-old royal to talk through the ways they can pull together to make depression and other mind-related ailments “normalised”.

In a FaceTime chat for William’s charity Heads Together – which he runs with brother Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine – he said: “It would be great if, when you’re over here, we could meet and have a chat about how much more we could do to tackle this.”

And the 31-year-old singer agreed to come down to London when she is in the UK later this year.

She said: “I would love that. We have to make the strongest, most relentless attempt we can to normalise mental health issues so that people feel they can come forward.”

The pair used the video conferencing app to discuss their plans to fight the stigma against mental health and how important it is for sufferers to talk about their problems with others.

In the clip shared on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, Gaga – who has openly discussed her battle with depression over the years – said: “Hello Prince William!

I am so grateful to speak to you. I’m a very big fan of what you’ve done with Heads Together .. It reminded me how much my mental health changing changed my life.”

William replied: “Hello, Lady Gaga! Harry, Catherine and I felt this was an important area.

“Throughout all our charity work from veterans to homelessness, addiction, most of it seemed to to stem from mental health issues.”

It comes after Prince Harry opened up about almost having a “complete” breakdown when his mother Princess Diana died.

The 32-year-old royal was just 12 years old when he lost his parent in 1997 – after she was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris, France, at the age of 36 – and has admitted he “shut down all his emotions” as he grew up determined not to think about the loss.

He said: “I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.

“I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

Source: Capitalfm