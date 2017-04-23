The Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu was on Sunday inducted into office in Accra.

His induction took place at the Ghana Police Church at 37 in Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Asante-Apeatu in March 2017 taking over from John Kudalor who was on retirement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Asante-Apeatu assured of accountability in his administration.

“We will ensure that there is accountability at all levels in the Ghana Police Service and our Police officers will be held to the highest standards of integrity.”

He also encouraged police personnel to take advantage of advancement in technology to boost their efficiency in order to respond to Ghanaians in need of their services.

–

By: Minna Dablu/citifmonline.com/Ghana