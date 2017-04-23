Groupe Nduom, is counting its losses after the offices four of its subsidiary companies, GN Bank, Gold Coast Securities, Amansan TV and Business Television Africa were ravaged by fire on Saturday evening.

The Head of corporate affairs of Groupe Nduom, Richard Keelson in an interaction with the press a day after the incident said the arrangements have been made the customers of GN Bank and Gold Coast Securities concerning their deposits.

“This morning we came here to take stock of what has happened, damage caused, we have to assess every other related issue. There are some contingency measures that we have put in place to make sure that the media aspect of the facility come up very quickly.”

“There is also other elements of insurance. Insurers are here taking inventory of our damaged items and facilities. All that we will tell our customers is that they should not panic, it has happened through no fault of anyone. There is a contingency for them for their deposits as the case may be for GN Bank and also Gold Coast Securities. If there is any liability it falls within the ambits of Groupe Nduom so nobody should be worried about it. Everything is under control,” he said.

It took the combined efforts of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Fire Department of the Ghana Air Force more than three hours to contain the fire which started around 4.30pm.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be known, the company said initial information it gathered indicates a spark of fire from an air-conditioning unit led to the unfortunate incident.

But Mr Richard Keelson said it is collaborating with the Ghana National Fire Service for a full-scale investigation to be conducted, adding that, the company will also conduct its internal investigations.

“The fire service is conducting its investigations. We will also do our own internal investigations. It is a process. It may take some days for us to do that.”

Affected facilities

He indicated that the guest rooms and conference facilities of the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel were not affected.

“No facility within Coconut Grove was affected. Everything is intact as far as the Hotel is concerned. Yesterday we evacuated all guests to Coconut Grove – Sakumono, and so they are doing fine. Very soon they will come back so we are very much in operation.”

He, however, said ATV, BTA, Corporate Affairs office, GN Legal, GM’s office, North Ridge branch of GN bank, and Gold Coast Securities were affected by the fire outbreak.

Meanwhile, Citi News’ Philip Nii Lartey reports that some personnel of the Fire Service and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) were at the premises of the hotel on Sunday morning to assess the situation to facilitate their investigations.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana