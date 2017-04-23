Dr. Sazrar Opata, the Board Chairman of the University College of Management Studies (UCOM), on Saturday, urged graduates at the school’s Sixth Congregation to use their knowledge and skills to bring the needed change to the society.

He challenged the graduates to be imaginative and not simply conform to the status quo, but pursue their dreams and passions in life.

Speaking at the University’s Congregation in Accra, Dr Opata urged parents, host communities and corporate institutions to come out with innovative ideas that would enhance the development of the University.

The Board Chairman appealed to the government to institute measures to resource private universities, which could be in the form of subvention and provision of buses while funds must be made available for lecturers to facilitate research.

Professor Mawutor Avoke, the Vice Chancellor of the University College of Education, Winneba, in delivering the keynote address, said many global challenges had been addressed through innovative ideas by private universities; and, therefore, urged the government to contribute resources towards sustaining private universities so as to train the needed workforce for socio-economic development.

He said UCOM had trained and equipped many graduates who could be found in both public and private sectors contributing their quota to national development.

He urged the graduates to exhibit high levels of dedication, accountability, integrity and honesty in all their endeavours and be worthy ambassadors of the University.

“Do not cheat, lie or steal and let these be your personal code in the world of work,” he advised.

Out of the 393 graduates, 34 had First Class, 186 obtained Second Class Upper, 165 had Second Class Lower and 10 had Third Class.

The University runs programmes in Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, Banking and Finance, Human Resource Management, as well as Marketing and Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

The University presented awards to deserving graduates who excelled in their courses with the Overall Best Graduating Student going to Master Gabriel Joe Sam while Miss Yvonne Owusu Ansah was adjudged the Best Female Student.

–

Source: GNA