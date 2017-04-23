A Level 400 student of the University of Ghana (UG) is reported dead after he drowned in the school’s swimming pool on Saturday.

The 22-year-old final year student, who has been identified as Dennis Akoto is said to have gone to the poolside for a Saturday afternoon relaxation when the incident happened.

The deceased was a student of Economics and Information Studies and celebrated his 22nd birthday last Monday.

Citi News sources say he was rushed to the University Hospital when his body was found in the pool but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Some of his friends who spoke to Citi News‘ Caleb Kudah said they are devastated by his passing.

Kofi Odoom, a floormate of the deceased, who was with Dennis in the swimming pool described his death as strange as “Dennis is a very good swimmer and very cautious.”

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana