Youth of Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region have elected new executives to lead their association.



Dzodze is one the commercial hubs of the Volta Region and a hotbed for political activism. Apart from its rich culture, the district capital of Ketu North has actively featured in Ghana’s oil palm industry as one the leading producers of palm.

The youth group; Dzodze Youth Club was established in 2011 with the objectives of building a united youth front, empowering members and stimulating development in the town. Members of the group are mostly young professionals and artisans from the town.

Since their inception the group has been leading various social activities in the town including organising youth empowerment workshops, making donations to the patients at the St Anthony’s Hospital, organising clean up exercises among others.

The founding fathers of the association after sustaining the ideals of the club over the years organised their first ever congress to hand over the leadership to a new crop of executives.

At the end of the elections, Precious Senanu Dagba; an Oil and Gas Professional emerged the Chairman of the club and would be assisted by Atsu Avugla of National Health Insurance Authority.

The other executives are Hope Nyonyo; Director of Administration, King Nobert Akpablie; Director of Communication, Ambrose Agbleke; Director of Welfare and Cyril Awaya; Deputy Director of Welfare.

The rest are Sedinam Dzata; Director of Finance with Rejoice Azameti as his deputy. Director of Operations is Kofi Kplorm Dordunu and Blessing Agortimevor as Director of Women Affair.

Delivering his victory speech, Precious Senanu Dagba pledged to bring innovations into club towards the attainment of the common goals.

The Urban Council Chairman, Hon Mathias Kassah who chaired the function commended the group for their resolve to contribute to the growth of the town. He called on all sons and daughters of Dzodze to form a synergy that can propel the development of the town.

By: King Nobert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana