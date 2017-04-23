Manchester United coasted to a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League to improve their chances of making the top four.

The win, courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney, sees the Red Devils move to within one point of fourth placed Man City, ahead of a crunch derby clash on Thursday.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Jose Mourinho’s side, but they did enough to ensure they were rarely troubled by a stubborn Clarets side.

But an injury to Paul Pogba, who left the field a minute from time while feeling his hamstring, may overshadow the three points and going into the game with their rivals later this week.

–

Source: TalkSPort