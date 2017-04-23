Alexis Sanchez scored an extra-time winner as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach a third FA Cup final in four seasons.

City, who lost David Silva to a first-half injury, went ahead when Sergio Aguero raced through to clip in.

Nacho Monreal volleyed in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross to equalise, though Yaya Toure hit the post and Fernandinho the bar for City before extra time.

Sanchez then swept in when City failed to clear Mesut Ozil’s free-kick.

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on 27 May.

Source: BBC Sport