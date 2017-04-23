The Chiefs of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area have honoured the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by enstooling him as a Chief at a durbar held at Mantse Agbona, Jamestown in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo was given the stool name “Nii Kwaku Ablade Okogyeaman I,” to wit “Royal Warrior; One who fights to redeem his people.”

He was given the name by the paramount chief of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio, on Sunday.

Explaining the rationale for the enstoolment, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio, stated that Akufo-Addo was honoured because of his career as a human rights lawyer and an advocate of the Rule of Law which he said was indicative of a man who has the welfare of Ghana at heart.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio urged the president to implement programmes and policies that will benefit all Ghanaians irrespective of their political, religious or ethnic affiliations.

The paramount chief also appealed to Akufo-Addo to take urgent steps to modernize Jamestown, a move, he noted, would ramp up economic activity and bring in its wake, jobs and wealth for the people.

Speaking at the durbar, the President who was grateful for the honour pledged his commitment to making Accra the cleanest city on the African continent within the next four years.

He said “the commitment I want to make, and for all of us to make, is that by the end of my term in office, Accra will be the cleanest city on the entire African continent. That is the commitment I am making.”

The durbar, organized by Chiefs and people of the area was in honour the president and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

