A survey has revealed that almost 40 per cent of people read through their partner’s private messages to test their loyalty.

Research undertaken by OnePoll to mark the release of the new film ‘Unforgettable’ starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, which has revealed 38 per cent of people aged between 18 to 24 will browse through their lovers texts, web history and apps to keep checks on their other half, whilst only 11 per cent of couples over 55 years old will carry out the intensive search.

The survey also shows one in ten people have secretly contacted someone in their partner’s phone book and has had no shame in quizzing them about the nature of the exchanges made, whilst six per cent of people have admitted to catfishing their companion, and lured them into an online relationship under a fake identity to test their wandering eye.

The poll has discovered men are the more trusting gender, whilst 24 per cent of people confessed to searching their ex’s new flame on social media.

Source: Capitalfm