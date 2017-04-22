Government is expected to hold a crucial meeting with various stakeholders of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSSAG) to resolve issues regarding allowances of JUSSAG staff.

The upcoming meeting follows JUSSAG’s threat to embark on a strike over the non-payment of their outstanding allowances.

In a letter signed by the JUSSAG, President Alex Nartey, and addressed to the Judicial Secretary, the Association said its members are e conomically constrained as a result of government’s failure to pay the allowances.

“The leadership of JUSSAG has been under severe pressure as a result of the failure to release funds for the payment of the above named allowances. Respectfully , it will be recounted that staff of the Judicial Service were assured of the implementation of the consolidated salaries with effect that once the consolidated salaries are paid, the protracted payment of benefits and allowances due staff will be a thing of the past,” a statement issued by JUSSAG said.

But speaking on Eyewitness News, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatious Baffour Awuah said the stakeholders meeting will ensure that issues regarding the payment of allowances are addressed amicably.

“I have said that all the stakeholders involved in this particular issue be brought to a round table discussion on Tuesday.The letter itself was not addressed to us as a Ministry. It was addressed to the Chief Justice and we were copied but that notwithstanding we still think that it will be important to invite all the stakeholders to see how best the issue can be solved amicably.”

The Service has embarked on a number of strikes to press home demands for better conditions of service.

Last year, JUSSAG gave government an ultimatum to address their concerns over their conditions of service or face their wrath.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana