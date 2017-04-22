As part of measures to promote quick and easy banking in Ghana, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has launched its instant visa cards.

The move seeks to provide customers visa cards in a matter of minutes.

Speaking at the launch of the instant visa cards in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Mr. John Awuah said the move is part of the bank’s strategy to provide convenient banking to its customers.

“I am very proud that we are enhancing our Visa card offering so that our customers now can receive their VISA cards within minutes at all UMB branches,” he said.

He further added that “our utmost priority is to exceed the expectations of our customers and to enhance their experience at every UMB touch point.”

Head of Card Operations of UMB, Mrs. Irene Adjei-Bisa added that the card comes with ‘the most advanced chip and pin technology with enhanced security for cardholders.’

‘This also comes at a time when cyber fraud is on the rise.We have listened to our customers and we are very excited to be introducing this service,” she stated.

She further urged all customers and non-customers to request for the instant VISA card to enhance their banking activities.

About UMB

UMB is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services.

The bank currently has 31 branches and a vast network of ATMs.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.