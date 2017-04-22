A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Odododiodioo (CYO) have said the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye must not be associated with the recent clashes at Old Fadama between the Konkombas and Dangombas.

According to them, a group named Odododiodioo Youth for Accountability (OYA) is spreading falsehood, claiming that the MP sponsored thugs with ammunition to attack NPP supporters at Old Fadama.

This follows clashes between two factions; Konkombas and Dagombas, at Agbobloshie, leaving two persons dead, and about eight others in critical conditions.

The confusion was allegedly started after an alleged mobile phone theft in the area.

Addressing the press, the convenor of the Concerned Youth Of Odododiodoo, Mustapha Nettey called urged all those smearing the legislator and accusing him of fueling the troubles to desist from peddling the falsehood or risk facing them in court.

“The members of Concerned Youth of Odododiodioo (CYO) will, therefore, like to use this opportunity to call on OYA to stop the peddling of falsehood and lies against the person of Nii Lantey Vanderpuye and render and an unqualified apology to him without any reservation.”

“Our next option would be legal. This nonsense must stop now,” he said.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana