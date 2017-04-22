The National Association of Graduate is begging government to suspend it decision of removing some 26,000 names of employees from the payroll.

According to NAGRAT such move could result in total chaos in the country.

“Much as we agree that you may have good reasons for that decision, we wish to draw your attention that such an action, if carried out has the potential of disturbing the peaceful environment we have enjoyed over the past few months,” NAGRAT stated in a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance.

The letter signed by the General Secretary of NAGRAT, Stanislaus P. Nabome also appealed to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to furnish them with the list of affected teachers and also give them at least a month to educate their members.

“We will appreciate if we could work together to avoid any upheaval that this action can rake up. We are confident that this will meet your prompt consideration,” the letter sighted by Citi News added.

Background

Government within the week announced that it has begun cleaning the public sector payroll adding that it will by the end of this month, April remove about 26,589 names from the payroll.

A press statement from the ministry explained that “those affected have not been registered on the new SSNIT biometric system, despite several directives to do so”.

The Ministry also announced the suspension of payment of SSNIT contribution to some 23,029 employees because they could not be accounted for in a nationwide head count which ended on the 22nd of October 2016.

“Consequently, those not registered with SSNIT, as directed shall be treated as ‘Ghost’ going forward and shall as such be removed from the payroll for April 2017. These two directives, resulting in the identification of close to 50,000 ‘Ghost’ names on the payroll and Pensions Registry, are expected to save the country some GH35 million in payroll cost on a monthly basis or a total of over GHS250 million in 2017 alone,” the statement added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

