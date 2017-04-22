The management of Bongo District Hospital in the Upper East will now heave a sigh of relief following the restoration of regular water supply to the facility.

On the 23rd of March, 2017 the hospital mechanized bore-hole pump and its cables were stolen by some thieves in the night leading to interrupted supply of water to the facility.

According to the Medical Superintendent of the facility, Dr. Williams Gudu expressed the dire impact of the situation particularly on healthcare delivery at the theater and labor ward.

He said, the incident happened at a time where the small water town systems were not supplying the area with water hence residents had to voluntarily fetch water from borehole within the area for the hospital.

Dr. Gudu added that, even though he had appealed to the district assembly for some support, it could not intervene because there was no chief executive at the time to sanction such commitment.

But the Member of Parliament for Bongo Mr. Edward Bawa has swiftly intervened by purchasing a new mechanize bore-hole pump and cables to replace the stolen one.

“I was not aware of the stolen mechanized bore-hole which had a dire impact on service delivery at the facility, so when the medical superintendent drew by attention to the issue I quickly had to run around to acquire a new complete mechanized bore-hole pump with its associated accessories to ensure that no lives are lost as a result of the unfortunate situation.”

Mr. Bawa also pledged to lobby and mobilize resources to expedite work on a 50 bed capacity pediatric ward initiated by a former Member of Parliament Simon Alangde which is currently at lintel level.

The facility when completed will decongest the perennial pairing of children and women in one ward.

Mr. Bawa urged the district police to increase their surveillance in the area and arrest criminals.

“I was told that, after the theft of the mechanized bore-hole pump, some thieves broken into the assembly and made away with vital document belonging to the Ghana Social Opportunity Project (GSOP) so as a community we should support the police to effect the arrest of any criminal to face the full rigors of the law”

The medical superintendent Dr.Gudu expressed appreciation for the gesture by the MP and appealed for solar panels to help reduce the cost of running their generator when there is power out.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana