Money transfer service provider, MoneyGram, has reiterated its commitment to providing competitive services to give value for money for its numerous customers.

According to MoneyGram the increased competition in the money transfer space has made it necessary to adjust their strategies to stay relevant in business.

In a response to concerns that money transfer services in Ghana are expensive hence makes it unattractive to remit back home, the Regional Manager for Anglophone West Africa for MoneyGram, Patrick Appiah maintained his company’s strategy to keep pricing at competitive rates.

“Our pricing is competitive and it cannot be that we are expensive. Over the years we have grown from strength to strength and I do not think we would have been here if we had been that expensive,” he told Citi Business News.

Mr. Appiah spoke to Citi Business News at the sidelines of a ceremony to reward some four lucky winners of MoneyGram’s 60 years anniversary promotion on Friday.

An 80 year old retired educationist, Mrs Love Oduro took home the first of six Suzuki Alto vehicles up for grabs.

Three other customers were rewarded with a grill each as consolation prizes.

The Head of Ebusiness and cards at ADB, Solomon Adu Atefoe indicated his outfit’s collaboration with MoneyGram to reduce turnaround time at the bank and attract more users of the service.

The promotion is open to customers who receive Ghc1000 or above in transactions from February 28, 2017 to 30th June, 2017.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana