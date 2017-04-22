The National Labour commission has scheduled a meeting between the Public Sector Workers Union and the Management of TV3 to address a dispute between some dismissed staff of the company and management.

The management of the company after several calls have refused to reinstate the 32 workers which it said breached its ethical rules.

The management of TV3 in February this year announced the dismissal of the staff for engaging in various actions considered a “breach of the ethics and legal requirements.”

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Jimi Matthews, dated February 28, 2017, said the affected staff from various departments, embarked on an industrial action without following due procedure.

Earlier attempts to address the problem and have the sacked staff reinstated have not succeeded as TV3 has hesitated to reemploy them.

But speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the PSWU, Richard Ampaabeng said the workers were expecting an amicable solution at the Labour Commission.

“There was a discussion between the TUC [Trades Union Congress] and lawyers for TV3 to the effect that there will be amicable talks and see how it will go and report to the labour commission. We met, talked about the issues and the discussion was around TV3 and the fact that the timelines we gave ourselves are running out we are yet to hear anything from them. But Labour Commission has written a letter again that we needed to appear before them on 26th April, that is next week Wednesday, perhaps at the hearing, TV3 management may come with a position after bouncing the matter before their affiliate body,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana