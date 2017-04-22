The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has revealed that new Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah will be involved in the hiring of his backroom staff.

Kwesi Appiah will officially take charge of the Black Stars in May, replacing Israeli Avram Grant, who resigned after the AFCON in Gabon, but the identities of those who will be assisting him are still yet to be announced.

With many names including that of Ibrahim Tanko and interim Head Coach Maxwell Konadu, springing up as possible viable candidates for the job, Saanie says no discussions have been held concerning the job, and revealed a decision will be taken in due time.

“The procedure is usually that we sit down and discuss with the coaches till we reach an agreement. That is what we will be seeking to do this week when he comes to visit us to share ideas on how we can move forward. At this moment we cannot confirm or deny the names that have come up, but when we reach a decision on what we together with the coach think the direction of the team should be, we will announce it,” he said.

Kwesi Appiah’s first assignment as Black Stars Head Coach will be a friendly with Mexico in June.

By:Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana